If you make too much noise in your Henrico home, you could face a $500 fine

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A newly-passed ordinance could leave those in Henrico County who make too much noise inside their home with a $500 fine.

The ordinance only applies to residential neighborhoods that supervisors voted unanimously in favor of in a Tuesday night meeting.

The ordinance prohibits loud noise from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., creating an all-day restriction. While there is no set decibel level, officials encourage residents to use good judgment and work to iron out any issues before calling the police.

The proposal specifies loud noise as music and other noise that is clearly heard in another person's home amplified through TVs, stereos, radios, loud speakers or similar devices. This does not apply to kids playing outside.

At Tuesday night's meeting, there were more residents opposed to this than there were in favor but both sides were represented.

"I agree with the $500. I pray that something is going to be done about this," one Henrico County woman said.

"Trying to figure out exactly who came up with this idea proposing telling me how to run my house, I have a problem with that," Tyrone Mitchell, another Henrico County resident, said.

Henrico's existing noise ordinance is in effect between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. To read the specific language for this ordinance, click here.