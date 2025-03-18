Richmond to invest over $500,000 into community health care partners

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Health Equity Fund is investing more than $519,000 into nine new community partners, city officials announced on Tuesday.

The fund seeks to fill gaps in funding and resources and improve health outcomes for all Richmonders.

One of the new partner organizations is ChildSavers. CEO Robert Bolling said on Tuesday that the grant will support their immediate response team in Richmond, specifically those helping manage the 24/7 crisis hotline which can deploy a therapist to the scene of a traumatic event and provide short-term therapy to children and families who face traumatic events.

The other new community partners announced Tuesday, and the areas they serve, are:



Access to Healthcare and Education Resources

Hitting Cancer Below the Belt Sacred Heart Center

Chronic Disease and Underlying Health Conditions

We Off the Couch

Food Access and Security

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond RVA Community Fridges

Maternal and Child Health

Family Lifeline

Mental and Behavioral Health

ChildSavers Women Can Inspire Foundation

Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and/or Recovery

Atlantic Outreach Group



The Richmond Health Equity Fund is now accepting applications for the 2025 funding cycle. The application, which will be open until March 30, can be found at RHPHF.com.

