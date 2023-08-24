New Richmond GRTC transfer plaza met with excitement from riders: 'I think it will be peace of mind for folks'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The temporary transfer station for GRTC riders along 9th Street in Downtown Richmond has been anything but temporary; it's been up for nearly nine years now.

That will change very soon with a brand new transfer station at an off-street lot on 9th Street that will consolidate and centralize transfers for riders.

GRTC said around 5,000 riders use the current setup each day, and the new transfer station will be more user-friendly and safer. Construction crews are working to install shelters with electrical capabilities for charging, electronic boards with route information, and new benches all over the new station.

The lot is a "saw-tooth" design so the buses can quickly and efficiently move in and out of the bays where they pick up and drop off riders. It sits in an open lot across the street from the John Marshall Courthouse, between 8th and 9th Streets, and opens on September 10.

The current setup is far from ideal, from both a usability and safety standpoint. You don't have to wait long to see a rider hop off one bus and run more than a block to catch their next one.

Ann Grey said she's had to do just that a couple of times. She thinks the new transfer station will be a significant improvement for riders.

"Yeah, I’ve had to chase after it a couple of times, and I was tired. It was 10:30 or 11:00 at night that I had to do that," Grey said. "I think it will be a peace of mind for folks because I think it’ll be a little better.”

Henry Bendon with GRTC said the off-street component will be a first for Richmond.

"This is a long time coming. It is the first off-street home for transit in Richmond. It is incredibly exciting; we can’t wait to welcome you here," Bendon said. “If I get off my five, and I want to get on the 2b, I just walk the platform. Everything is consolidated.”

“This is going to be an easier and more seamless experience boarding, and transferring. The walk is shorter. Altogether, this is focused on transit and transit riders, and making sure they have the space and amenities they deserve," Bendon continued.

The move was brought on when the old Public Safety building on 9th Street was slotted for development. The city and GRTC have entered a lease agreement on the land for the new transfer station, meaning it will be there for at least the next four years.

Bendon said GRTC continues to study spots for a permanent, long-term transfer plaza.

"[Richmond] is a hub for jobs. This is a hub for arts and community and all those other things. People want to come to and through downtown Richmond. We are going to be there to continue to serve them and continue to get better with the service we offer," he said.

The last time there was a shift in the operation of a similar magnitude for GRTC riders, was when the Pulse was launched, and there was confusion and frustration for some, as they adjusted to new routes.

Though this transition won't be as significant, GRTC will station employees at the new transfer station to help riders get where they need to go on September 10 and the days that follow.

The old, temporary transfer setup will be retired following that date.

Brenda Robinson, who has taken for GRTC for 30 years, said she isn't worried about the changes, in fact, she's counting down the days until it opens.

"I hope it’ll be soon! Oh, there goes my bus," Robinson said.

"Ah, alright. They’re actually going to open it up in September," reporter Jake Burns said.

"Yes, September the 10th," Robinson replied.

"You got the date down, you looking forward to it?" Burns said.

"Yes, yes I am!” Robinson said with a chuckle as she got ready to climb aboard the bus.

Bendon said GRTC has hired a bunch of drivers recently and will reach 300 full-time drivers by the end of the fiscal year. He said increasing the number of drivers will help with reliability of buses at the transfer plaza and throughout the system, particularly with route and service expansions on the horizon.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.