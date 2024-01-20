Prince George church reeling after its HVAC units stolen: 'It's a gut punch, a really low blow'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- New Generation Church in Prince George County had a big event planned this weekend to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their church in the community.

However, the celebration had to be moved to their Richmond campus, after four of their new HVAC units were stolen earlier in the week.

"The units being at the back of the building, they probably pulled around back and took advantage of being less visible from the road and took advantage of the situation," said Church Pastor Michael Hathaway.

The church, which sits off James River Road in Prince George, had been steadily building its congregation in its inaugural year.

"It's a gut punch, a really low blow," Hathaway said. "We do a lot to give back to the community. This is an extension of our main campus in North Richmond and we were supposed to celebrate our one-year anniversary this coming weekend. So with all of the planning and things that we were doing, it's a low blow with all the work we've put into this building and reaching a lot of new families out here."

It is believed that the precious metal parts were harvested by thieves looking for a quick buck.

Twisted metal, stripped wires, and feeder piping were all ripped from the walls. Hathaway says the damage is estimated to sit at around $30,000.

An inconvenience and a frustration. But even with the cold temperatures and no way to heat the church building, Hathway says he believes in forgiveness.

"I really honestly pray that they find salvation, find Jesus, and find hope," he said. "It really has set us back tremendously but I offer no ill will against them. We forgive them but we do pray they change their course in life so this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Congregants have been asked to visit the church's Richmond location at 19 Overbrook Road for an 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!