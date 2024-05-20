New gateway sign for Carytown caps yearslong effort

RICHMOND, Va. -- A decade-plus effort to provide new signage for the entrance to Carytown has reached the finish line.

City approval is expected this week for a new gateway sign in the 3500 block of Cary Street that would mark the start of the nine-block shopping district for drivers and pedestrians traveling east on the one-way road.

The two-sided, Art Deco-style sign with neon tubing and LED lights would be suspended above the road via steel wires attached to two 25-foot steel poles, creating an arch-like entrance that cars would pass under just before Cary’s intersection with Nansemond Street. The green- and white-colored sign with gold accents reads “Carytown” with “Richmond VA” below it and “Est 1938” above

