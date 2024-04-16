Watch Now
New Fan restaurant Smoke & Barrel takes over for Lady N’Awlins

BizSense
Posted at 6:40 AM, Apr 16, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The lights are back on in a longtime Fan restaurant space.

Smoke & Barrel recently opened for business at 2329 W. Main St., which has hosted a handful of establishments over the years, including The White Dog and, most recently, Lady N’awlins Cajun Café.

Owned by Kevin Sheffield, Jordan Noble and Joe Hadad, Smoke & Barrel hopes to be an approachable, neighborhood spot, offering Southern-inspired cuisine and cocktails. The concept is a change of course from what was initially planned for the building after Lady N’Awlins ended its 12-year run in September 2022.

At the time, the owners of Carytown’s New York Deli bought the building for $840,000 and lined up two employees to open a new Cajun-style restaurant in the space.

