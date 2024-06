RICHMOND, Va. -- The upcoming opening of Brickwood Barbecue at 2401 W. Main St. is more than just a new business venture for co-owner Hayden Fisher. It’s also a homecoming for him.

Fisher was previously a co-owner of F.W. Sullivan’s, which operated in the Fan building for around a decade before it closed during the pandemic.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.