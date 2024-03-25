New concept from restaurateurs behind Longoven, Lost Letter planned in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- For a currently lifeless street corner in Scott’s Addition, condos are out and a restaurant is in.

Last week plans were filed with the city to convert a vacant building at 1616 Summit Ave. for a new concept from the team behind restaurants Lost Letter and Lillian Oyster Hall.

It’s a change of course for the small 0.1-acre plot. In 2021, local businessman and developer Brad Cummings, along with his wife, Tanya, and business partner Mark Rausch, filed plans to build four stories on top of the existing building, with each floor housing a 2,800-square-foot condominium.

That project never got going, and the new plans show that the condo element is no longer being pursued. Instead, the group is looking to build a roughly 600-square-foot addition onto the rear of the existing building as part of a restaurant renovation.

