Chesterfield is building three-story middle schools, the largest in Central Virginia

West Area Middle School in the Upper Magnolia Green
Construction is set to start next month on the to-be-named West Area Middle School in the Upper Magnolia Green area.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 25, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County is preparing to dig in on its newest middle school, one of two in the works that are taking such buildings to new heights. A groundbreaking ceremony planned for Aug. 9 will mark the start of construction on what’s tentatively referred to as the West Area Middle School in Chesterfield’s Upper Magnolia Green area. The school name is temporary, as voting will take place for a permanent name in coming months.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

