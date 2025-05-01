New Central State Hospital marks construction milestone, 'will serve as a beacon' for Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A topping ceremony marked a major milestone for the new Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County as workers placed the final steel beam on the structure.

The new facility, expected to open in 19 months, will replace the outdated hospital that has operated since 1870.

"This hospital will serve as a beacon for the rest of the state," Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Deputy Commissioner for Facility Services Angela Harvell said during the ceremony.

The aging buildings at the current facility have struggled to meet modern healthcare standards for both patients and staff.

State Senator Creigh Deeds, a Democrat representing the 11th District, recalled his first visit to the old hospital.

"I found a dedicated staff. I found people that had trouble — but I didn't find a place where I thought people could get well. The environment was tough," Deeds said.

The new hospital will span nearly 460,000 square feet and include 252 inpatient beds. Of those beds, 111 will be in maximum security units.

What makes this project unique is the input from those who will work in the facility.

"We brought in mental health professionals. We brought in people who are going to be working in the facility every day and said, 'What makes your job easier? What makes your job work?'" Del. Mike Cherry said. "And we tried to incorporate those infrastructure things into the building to make their job easier and better and to provide better care," Del. Mike Cherry, a Republican representing 74th District, said.



The new hospital is designed to create a better healing environment for patients with mental health needs.

Across Virginia, officials are also developing new ways to provide mental health assistance quickly.

"That's why we're building the 9-8-8 Crisis Hotline, where they can call someone," Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Nelson Smith said. "We're building Mobile Crisis Teams that can reach any Virginian in less than an hour. And then those that we can't resolve in the field, we're building Crisis Receiving Centers everywhere in the Commonwealth that will give them that reprieve, so they don't need to land in a State Hospital."

While progress is being made, state officials acknowledge there's still work to be done in mental healthcare.

"It touches all Virginians in every facet of life," Harvell said. "We have children, adolescents, adults, senior citizens and every family is a make-up of those components and it's so important that we ensure that we stay the course and that we have the services that is needed for these individuals."

