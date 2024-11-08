How Doug Wilder ruled Richmond as mayor: City Hall insider writes book

RICHMOND, Va. — If you lived in Richmond in 2005, chances are you recall when the nation’s first Black elected governor, Douglas Wilder, became the city’s first popularly elected mayor in 60 years.

Although Wilder won in a landslide election, plenty of voters weren’t prepared for his strong style of leadership. Linwood Norman, Wilder’s press secretary during his tenure as mayor, had a front row seat for the turmoil of Richmond’s transition to the “strong mayor” model of local government during that era. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

