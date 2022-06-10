Bon Secours planning Richmond clinic for uninsured patients
Jack Jacobs
The new Bon Secours clinic will be within the headquarters of social services nonprofit CARITAS, which is located near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Maury Street.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Secours is further expanding its Manchester-area presence with a $3 million clinic aimed at uninsured patients. Dubbed the Bon Secours Community Health Clinic Manchester at the Center for Healthy Living, the upcoming facility will occupy an 8,000-square-foot, two-story space at 2301 Everett St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
