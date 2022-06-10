Watch
Bon Secours planning Richmond clinic for uninsured patients

Jack Jacobs<i> </i>
The new Bon Secours clinic will be within the headquarters of social services nonprofit CARITAS, which is located near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Maury Street.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 09:25:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Secours is further expanding its Manchester-area presence with a $3 million clinic aimed at uninsured patients. Dubbed the Bon Secours Community Health Clinic Manchester at the Center for Healthy Living, the upcoming facility will occupy an 8,000-square-foot, two-story space at 2301 Everett St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

