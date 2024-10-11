3 new bike lanes coming to Downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's Department of Public Works will begin construction on three new bike lanes in late October, near the Virginia War Memorial.

The construction will also include street upgrades, according to the department. New lanes will be installed on the following streets:



2nd Street from Spring Street to Byrd Street

Byrd Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street

3rd Street from Byrd Street to Franklin Street

WTVR New bike lanes

There may be minor disruptions to traffic during construction, which is expected to be completed by February 2025.

"Please be patient, give construction workers extra space, and slow down when approaching work zones," the department stated.

The construction project will "improve safety, enhance accessibility and bike lane connectivity," according to the department.

