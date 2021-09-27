New train route will take you from Richmond to D.C. before workday starts

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's a new train that will get you from Richmond to Washington D.C. before the workday begins.

The Northeast Regional Route 51 from Main Street Station can also get you to New York by lunchtime, according to Governor Ralph Northam's office.

The newly-expanded service has stops at a variety of destinations in the Northeast corridor. You can choose from three daily departure times; two in the morning and one in the evening.

It's the first addition that is a part of Northam's "Transforming Rail in Virginia" program that is meant to expand rail infrastructure throughout the Commonwealth.

Northam celebrated the milestone Monday morning from the tracks at Main Street Station as the first train departed at 5:35am.

“If you've ever been stuck on I-95, you know we can't pave our way out of congestion,” said Northam. “This new train offers quick, reliable service from the Commonwealth's capital to Washington, D.C., connecting our two cities and making it easier for thousands of Virginians to get to work in the morning. Virginia is leading the nation in expanded access to high-performance rail—and I look forward to many more milestones ahead.”

You can purchase tickets right now.

“Originating more trains from Main Street Station will connect our vibrant capital city to Washington D.C. and population centers along the East Coast,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “This extension will bring trains closer to where people live and work, expanding access and economic opportunity.”

