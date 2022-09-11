Never Forget Run honors firefighters killed in 9/11 attacks: 'They're our brothers and sisters'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- On the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, at the track behind Powhatan High School, Donna Shultz walks lap after lap, carrying a flag, and memories from that day in 2001.

"It was just a horrific, horrific day for this country," Shultz said. "I mean, just heartbreaking."

She's one of dozens of community members and first responders reflecting on that day by participating in the 4th annual Never Forget Run in Powhatan.

WTVR Powhatan Fire and Rescue Chief Phil Warner

Fire and Rescue Chief Phil Warner remembers that day clearly, remember the pain from news that hundreds of firefighters lost their lives at the World Trade Center.

"It's a super hollow part of us, because they're our brothers and sisters out there," he said. "The world shut down after that for a good significant amount of time."

This year, the run included 91 total laps around the school's track, in honor of 91 fire companies that responded to the attack.

WTVR

Pictures of the 343 firefighters who were killed while serving were put on posters for runners to see.

Founder Russ Holland said he hopes it will remind Powhatan of the ones who are still around.

"We're surrounded by people that would do exactly the same thing the 343 did," Holland said.

The walk brought out first responders dressed in full gear, alongside community members who rely on their service.

WTVR Donna Shultz

Shultz said she felt a sense of unity, something that came from the tragedy of that day.

"It's almost like the worst thing that's happened to America made America its best at this time," she said.

As she let her flag fly, this one with a blue and red strip honoring police and firefighters, she said she wants to remind others of what unity felt like.

"We need to strive to get back to that. We need to be kind to each other. Come together. Everybody's got different views on everything," she said. "But we all bleed red, we're all Americans, we're all in it together. So we need to find the common ground, and come together."