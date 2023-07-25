Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

NES Cornhole Lounge is coming to Short Pump

NES-Cornhole-Dog-Mascot-scaled.jpg
Richmond BizSense
NES Cornhole Lounge mascot, Ness.<br/>
NES-Cornhole-Dog-Mascot-scaled.jpg
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 08:48:06-04

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The Richmond region’s first dedicated cornhole lounge is a toss or two away from opening in Short Pump. NES Cornhole Lounge is set to launch this fall at 2443 Old Brick Road in West Broad Village. Owner Catina Downey leased nearly 10,000 square feet for the venue, which will host cornhole courts for casual play and tournaments, a private event space for VIP members and a lounge area with snacks, beer and wine.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone