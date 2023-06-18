Watch Now
Man dies after 911 call about accidental shooting, Goochland deputies say

Goochland County Sheriff
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 18, 2023
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are calling a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Goochland County an isolated incident.

Officials with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call for an accidental gunshot wound on Nelwood Road in Manakin-Sabot around 1 a.m.

"Deputies and Goochland Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and found a male patient with a single gunshot wound to the chest," deputies wrote. "The patient succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

