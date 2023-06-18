Man dies after 911 call about accidental shooting, Goochland deputies say

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are calling a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Goochland County an isolated incident.

Officials with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call for an accidental gunshot wound on Nelwood Road in Manakin-Sabot around 1 a.m.

"Deputies and Goochland Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and found a male patient with a single gunshot wound to the chest," deputies wrote. "The patient succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

