Bodies of man, children recovered after car pulled from Virginia river

NELSON COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have recovered the bodies of a 30-year-old man and two children after a car was found submerged in the Rockfish River near Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow Tuesday morning.

State Police said they were notified about the car around 11:40 a.m., but they are still working to find out exactly when the 1997 Toyota 4Runner washed off the road.

At this point, State Police believe the car was trying to cross Bridgeport Lane where the Rockfish River had flooded the road and was swept away by a strong current. The crossing is on a private property.

Once the car was towed out of the river, a 30-year-old man was found inside. State Police said an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were found dead on the riverbank. None of the individuals were related.

All three bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

State Police and other agencies are continuing to search for two other individuals believed to be in the car at the time it was swept away.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.