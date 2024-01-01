The awesome way neighbors thanked Richmond police officers on New Year's Eve

RICHMOND, Va. — Neighbors hosted their annual pizza party for Richmond police officers at city’s First Precinct on New Year’s Eve.

The goal was to make sure those who protect and serve feel appreciated, especially during the season of giving.

“When family members walk out of their home and say goodbye to their wife, husband, children or partner, there's no guarantee they're going home at the end of the shift,” Ann Wortham, one of the organizers of the event said.

Nancy Lampert, who also organized the event, said that working the holidays is a sacrifice.

“It is hard when you're working a holiday if you don’t have your families around and just having someone to say, ‘Hey, we appreciate it,’” Lampert said.

The food and treats for the event, which is in its 11th year, were provided by members of the community.

