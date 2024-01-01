Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

The awesome way neighbors thanked Richmond police officers on New Year's Eve

The awesome way neighbors thanked these Richmond officers on New Year's Eve
Police Thank You Party
Posted at 10:34 PM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 22:34:42-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Neighbors hosted their annual pizza party for Richmond police officers at city’s First Precinct on New Year’s Eve.

The goal was to make sure those who protect and serve feel appreciated, especially during the season of giving.

“When family members walk out of their home and say goodbye to their wife, husband, children or partner, there's no guarantee they're going home at the end of the shift,” Ann Wortham, one of the organizers of the event said.

Nancy Lampert, who also organized the event, said that working the holidays is a sacrifice.

“It is hard when you're working a holiday if you don’t have your families around and just having someone to say, ‘Hey, we appreciate it,’” Lampert said.

The food and treats for the event, which is in its 11th year, were provided by members of the community.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone