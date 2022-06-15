Neighbors in Richmond’s East End fed up with overnight car break-ins

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond community is up in arms about break-ins that are happening while they sleep.

A group of thieves can be seen on video footage grabbing car door handles and smashing windows in the city's East End.

On early Monday morning, several cars were rummaged through and at least three had broken windows.

"They're walking around and pulling on car doors," Kadia Taylor, one person living in the area, said. "On my Ring Camera, I can see at least three men."

Even if the car is locked, thieves are using flashlights to check out what's inside.

For Taylor, it was a $20 bill in the cup holder of her console. Thieves smashed in her car and grabbed the money.

"You only took $20 but you left me with $200 worth of expenses," Taylor said. "They also hi ta Cadillac CT6 and those cars are even more expensive."

Over the past few months, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that detectives have been dealing with car break-ins across the city.

Sources also said that during the thefts, weapons have been found and swiped, later turning up in other violent crimes.

"A gun was taken out of someone's car," Taylor said. "They've taken purses. They've even taken a food stamp card. What are you going to do with that?"

Taylor said that what is even more frustrating was finding out that some neighbors aren't even reporting the break-ins because they don't want to be hassled.

"I just feel bad for a lot of those people and they're just getting fed up!"

Taylor said that she has now moved her surveillance camera, saying if the thieves come back, she will get a better shot.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.