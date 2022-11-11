Hopewell neighbors 'concerned' after man injured, 40+ shell casings recovered

HOPEWELL, Va. -- People living in Hopewell’s Poplar Street neighborhood said they want the state troopers to help Hopewell Police after more than 40 shell casings were collected Thursday night.

A Ring camera more than two city blocks away from Poplar Street recorded the gunfire around 7 p.m. One man who was wounded was sent to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

A retired paramedic, who spoke to Crime Insider Jon Burkett on the condition of anonymity, said his family was fortunate his truck was parked in front of his mother-in-law’s house Thursday night.

"It actually blocked the bullets from going into the house because where my daughter sleeps. It looks like it was heading towards that bedroom,” the man said.

A bullet hit his pickup truck near the gas tank and another pierced his front tire.

Two more holes were spotted in his neighbor’s screened-in porch.

As a result, the retired paramedic thinks it is time for his mother-in-law to move.

"[We’re] not used to this stuff because we live out in Dinwiddie County,” the retired paramedic said. “And I think we've finally convinced my mother-in-law to move out to the county with us."

Christy Bradley, who has lived near Poplar Street for 35 years, said hearing about something that happened so close by is a reminder to reach out to neighbors.

"Luckily this is a close neighborhood and we've all been here a long time, so we keep an eye out for each other,” Bradley said. “But you’re still concerned. Everybody stays in in the evening. It’s 7 p.m. and you're like, ‘OK, time to get in the house.'"

Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Stark said what happened on Poplar Street is becoming an alarming trend in Hopewell.

"We've got to get involved,” Stark said. “We no longer can allow knowing who these criminals are and have them to carry and discharge firearms in our community and get away with it.”

A search warrant was executed at a Poplar Street home and that some weapons were confiscated, according to Crime Insider sources.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.