Neighboring Scott’s Addition property owners in legal fight over parking spots

Richmond BizSense, Mike Platania
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — A spat over parking spaces in Scott’s Addition has spilled into court and may be tying up a new development project in the neighborhood. Earlier this month an entity tied to Washington, D.C.-based Dalian Development filed a complaint in Richmond Circuit Court seeking a judgment for the right to terminate the lease of its parking lot at 3210 W. Marshall St. to neighboring property owner Hem + Spire. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.

