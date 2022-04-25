RICHMOND, Va. — A spat over parking spaces in Scott’s Addition has spilled into court and may be tying up a new development project in the neighborhood. Earlier this month an entity tied to Washington, D.C.-based Dalian Development filed a complaint in Richmond Circuit Court seeking a judgment for the right to terminate the lease of its parking lot at 3210 W. Marshall St. to neighboring property owner Hem + Spire. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.
Neighboring Scott’s Addition property owners in legal fight over parking spots
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 10:52:27-04
