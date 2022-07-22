Nearly 90 animals seized from Virginia homes due to 'unsanitary conditions'

POQUOSON, Va. — Newport News Animal Welfare Officers seized a total of 88 animals from two homes on July 20, 2022, due to the homes having unsanitary conditions and lack of veterinary care.

According to Kim Lee with the City of Newport News, there were 71 dogs, 10 cats, six hamsters and one guinea pig. 20 dogs were seized from one home and the other 68 were seized from the other. The two homes were near each other on Curson Court and Trottwood Drive.

Beverly Mezzella lives on Trottwood a few doors down from one of the homes where the animals were living.

“Every night I would hear dogs barking, but it didn’t sound like normal barking some of them sounded like dogs in distress,” Mezzella said.

Newport News Animal Welfare, Poquoson Police Department, Poquoson Fire Department, and the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter were the agencies involved in the seizure.

Many of the seized animals have medical issues and are currently being treated.

“You couldn’t possibly take care of that amount of dogs, the proper feeding, the proper care, the proper medical care," Mezzella said. "I’m just in shock and I’m shocked that it’s so close to my home.”

Since the owners did not surrender the animals, they are on a seizure hold at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter and are not currently up for adoption.

A court case for the seizure is scheduled for July 26. Charges are pending against the owners.