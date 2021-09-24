Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nearly 200 Virginia CVS stores to begin offering booster shots

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
booster shots
Posted at 4:02 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 16:02:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 200 CVS locations across Virginia will begin offering booster shots on Friday.

Following Friday's approval from the CDC, CVS Health announced a number of CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations will begin to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations.

According to CDC guidance released on Friday, those aged 65 and older, those who live in long-term care facilities and those aged 50 to 64 with an underlying medical condition should seek out a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months after their final shot.

Additionally, people aged 18 to 49 who have underlying medical conditions and anyone who is at increased risk for COVID-19 due to their jobs may seek a booster shot.

163 locations across Virginia will be offering the booster shot.

For more information or to make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.