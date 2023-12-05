NC nurse practitioner arrested in Hanover, charged with sexual battery of child

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a North Carolina nurse practitioner was arrested and charged with felony aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13.

The nurse practitioner, 55-year-old Keith Allen Henry, of Lewisburg, NC, was arrested in Hanover County on November 28 by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff, along with the Hanover County Sheriff and US Marshals Service.

Henry allegedly inappropriately touched patients during consultations.

Police first were notified of Henry's alleged crimes on November 7, after a 7-year-old patient told her mother about an encounter at a clinic in Spotsylvania.

Another incident was revealed after Henry was in police custody - a 35-year-old patient told police that Henry inappropriately touched her during an exam at the same Spotsylvania clinic in 2022.

If you have any information regarding this case, police ask you to contact Senior Detective Y. Lecarpentier at 540-507-7674 or at ylecarpentier@spotsylvania.va.us.

You can also submit a tip to 800-928-5822, 540-582-5822, or online, here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

