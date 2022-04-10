Navy sailor stationed in Hampton Roads wins over $200K from Virginia Lottery

A Navy sailor won $280,588 without ever leaving his couch playing the Virginia Lottery's MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots game.

“I just sat there and laughed for about five minutes!” Rhett Barker later told Lottery officials.

Rhett is stationed in Hampton Roads and is originally from Arkansas.

He told Lottery officials that his big win came just a few nights after he returned from a friend’s wedding in Las Vegas, where he had had some good luck at the Blackjack table.

Rhett, who has been in the Navy four years, said he plans to invest much of his winnings.