Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting, sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times on Thursday night.

Sources say that the man is in critical but stable condition.

The shooting happened on Navajo Court and neighbors said they heard at least ten shots around 8:30 p.m.

Crime Insider sources said that officers had been patrolling the area in the minutes before the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.