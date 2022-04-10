Nauticus' cruise season sets sail as 2 cruise ships set to arrive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 5,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Norfolk as Nauticus welcomes its first back-to-back cruise calls since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, April 10, the 2,400-passenger Norwegian Gem will make its maiden call to Norfolk. It's scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. and leave at 7 p.m.

Then, on Monday, April 11, the Norwegian Getaway returns with its longest port visit so far - it will arrive at 11:30 a.m. and depart at 6 p.m.

The two ships are both part of Norwegian Cruise Line's fleet. It's the world's third-largest cruise company and will call on Norfolk 25 times throughout 2022, marking the largest port-of-call commitment ever for the city.

“It’s a very active few days for us and our season is only beginning,” said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen E. Kirkland. “This spring is our busiest ever, with weekly ship traffic and Carnival’s return in May.”