8 people rescued after their boat sinks in the Chesapeake Bay

CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. — Eight people were rescued in the Chesapeake Bay near the Northern Neck when their boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

Accoring to the Coast Guard, the crew of the Nauti Dream, a 50-foot Carver Yacht, called 911 and said their boat was taking on water.

Officials were able to determine the boat's approximate location based on the location of the crew member's cell phone who had dialed 911. The signal was pinpointed near Buoy 62 in the Chesapeake Bay.

Deputies dispatched Smith Point Sea Rescue from Crockrell’s Creek. While crews were on the way, they found out the boat had fully sank and the eight people were now in the water.

Coast Guard Station Milford Haven launched a 29-foot response boat and established communications with the eight people in the water via handheld radio. The mariners shot off flares and directed a rescue craft to their position.

Smith Point Sea Rescue recovered all eight people in the water.

All mariners were reported to be in good condition and were transported to Ingram Bay Marina where Emergency Medical Services awaited. Two were treated for hypothermia, and all eight were released in stable condition.

“The maritime environment is inherently dangerous, which is compounded with severe weather and cold water temperatures,” said Lt. Joe Bannon, search and rescue mission coordinator, “This case highlights the importance of having necessary gear and training to survive until help arrives. The fact that they were wearing lifejackets, had a handheld radio, and where able to signal responding craft with flares ensured these mariners were able to go home to their friends and families.”

U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photos by Smith Point Sea Rescue

