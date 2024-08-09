National Safe Digging Day is Sunday: ‘Safety is our number one priority’

CHESTER, Va. — National Safe Digging Day is Sunday, August 11 and serves as a good reminder to call 811 before you dig.

Jennifer Montague serves as president and COO of Columbia Gas of Virginia.

She told CBS 6’s Brendan King that every digging project, no matter how big or small, requires contacting 811 at least three business days before digging begins.

Projects include installing a fence, putting in a new mailbox, planting a tree, or building a patio all require a free call to 811.

Calling before you dig allows the appropriate utility company to visit your property and mark the location of underground lines with colored flags, spray paint, or both.

“Virginia code requires that anyone who plans a digging project to contact 811 three days before digging. That law is actively enforced. If it's violated, the total amount of punitive damages could go up to $10,000 per violation,” Montague explained.

Failing to identity underground utility lines can put you and your neighbors in danger, she said.

“Safety is our number one priority at Columbia Gas of Virginia, and especially for our customers,” Montague stated. “If someone digs without calling 811, they could cause some damage to those essential underground utilities and and they potentially get hurt.”

Montague strongly urges you to move your project to another location if it is near any marked utility lines.

For more information visit VA811.com.

