Meet the heroes who answer your emergency calls

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In the 28 years since VonSheila Parker sat down for her first shift as a Petersburg Emergency Communications Operator, she said the calls she receives have changed considerably.

“The tone of calls now is much more urgent. The number of shootings we receive is a lot different. The number of child calls that we receive is also a lot different,” Parker said.

The importance of Parker staying focused on the job has not changed.

“You have to listen to their tone. So, you’re going to know their sense of urgency. You’re going to know if something’s not right by their tone,” Parker explained.

Petersburg Emergency Communications received nearly 97,000 calls in 2022. That's an average of 265 calls a day.

Parker and her coworkers must listen to each caller to determine what, if any, help is needed.

Parker then decides which department will respond.

“Always focus on your radio. Focus on your call, focus on the tone of the room. Focus on your operators and make sure you take care of your officers," she said.

Given the role’s importance, the job is not without stress.

Parker highlighted the effect a call can have on the telecommunicators.

“You don’t have time to think about yourself in the middle of a 9-1-1 call,” she said. “But we don’t always get that chance to have a moment because you have to go to your next call.”

Getting through a night of bad weather or a busy day of crime requires both resilience and mindfulness.

“I pray a lot and I breathe. That’s the only way you can make it,” Parker added.

Parker’s time as an operator has brought many positive memories as well. A special one is from just a few years ago where she helped a father to deliver his son over the phone.

“I love what I do, I really do,” Parker added.

Parker’s role is an important, and busy one. But, like the crews she sends out, she relishes the opportunities to help those in need. “Calls are all day,” Parker said. “But is it worth it? Yes, every day is worth it.”

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 9 - 15.

