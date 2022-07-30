Why Richmond Police want 'all the neighbors to come out' on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police kicked off National Night Out with a registration event outside the Walmart on Sheila Lane Saturday.

Officers kicked off the celebration, which aims to build better relationships between law enforcement and the community, with crime prevention displays, raffles and giveaways.

Paul Lewis, a master patrol officer and the city's Neighborhood Watch coordinator, said the event is a great way to meet your neighbors.

"Go visit, meet each other, become familiar with each other," Lewis urged. "That's the only way as police officers, as a community, we can come together and fight crime. Crime prevention is a very important aspect of what we do as police officers, but unless you do your part, crime won't go away."

FULL INTERVIEW: Master patrol officer previews National Night Out events in Richmond

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Master patrol officer previews National Night Out events in Richmond

Last week, Mayor Levar Stoney encouraged people to sign up for National Night Out as he said it could bring the community closer after recent violence in the city.

The free event aims to be an evening of full or all ages with the goal of supporting crime prevention.

National Night Out will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Cortland Street in Richmond.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.