GeNienne Samuels visits Virginia school, helps with fact-checking activity for National News Literacy Week

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — This week is National News Literacy Week presented by the News Literacy Project, The E.W. Scripps Company and USA Today. It focuses on providing teachers with the tools and resources they need to help students more skillfully navigate today’s information landscape.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels, along with the help of mass communications teacher Amanda McDaniel, challenged a group of high school students to put their detective skills to the test.

Students at Mechanicsville High School examined a series of photos. Some were real and others were completely AI generated.

While the students got most of them right, many were shocked at how easily they were fooled.

"I was so surprised to know some of the photos were fake and that really makes me, like, reflect on a lot that I've seen," Sophia, a student, told CBS 6. "I think out of today's lesson, I'm gonna take fact checking very more seriously."

Advice that we should all take: fact check before sharing, liking or believing.

