Celebrating National Margarita Day in Central Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The origin of the margarita is often shrouded in theories and stories, yet the U.S. will still celebrate the citrus beverage on Wednesday for National Margarita Day.

Carlos "Danny" Herrera, owner of Tijuana restaurant Rancho La Gloria, claims he invented the drink in 1938, according to Vinepair.

The typical margarita is made with lime juice, triple sec and your favorite tequila. Many enjoy the refreshing drink with a side of tortilla chips, salsa and queso.

Casa Del Barco in Downtown Richmond and Short Pump will honor National Margarita Day with half-off margaritas.

“Things like margaritas, anything with any kind of fresh squeezed citrus makes it feel like you're drinking sunshine,” said Kimberly Harrison, director of marketing with HOUSEpitality Restaurant Group. “It's relaxing. You know, it makes you feel like you're on vacation and it's just a great way to unwind at the end of a workday.”