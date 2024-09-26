She lost her 'best friend' because 'no one knew he was struggling.' Law enforcement is working to change that

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Sept. 26 marks Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day, which looks to honor the service of officers who died by suicide and raise awareness that help is available.

Research shows that law enforcement officers, as well as firefighters, are more likely to die from suicide than in the line of duty.

Ashley Sharp of the Petersburg Police wears a special bracelet in remembrance of Leo Pasada, who died by suicide at age 36 in 2020.

"He was my best friend, and the way he went out is horrible," Sharp said. "No one knew he was struggling as much as he was."

WTVR Ashley Sharp

Jacqueline Hernandez first met Pasada while they were students at the police academy. She keeps a flyer for his memorial service by her desk at work.

"We knew some of his struggles that he was having on a personal level, but not to that extent where he felt he had to take his own life," Hernandez said.

From 2016 to 2022, there were 1,287 public safety personnel, which includes law enforcement officers and corrections officers, who died by suicide, according to a report from earlier this year.

Mental health has become a priority among police departments in recent years, according to Rob Ruxer, commander of the Colonial Heights Police Department.

"Trends in training nationwide are focusing on mental health for law enforcement officers because of the stresses we endure as a police officer day in, and day out," Ruxer said. "We know mental health and mental wellness of law enforcement officers is very important."

WTVR Leo Pasada

Ruxer's department was touched by suicide when Capt. Benton Payne took his life in 1996.

"It's a difficult situation because we get so wrapped up in our day-to-day mission, to go out and serve our public," said Travis Christian, Petersburg's Chief of Police. "Sometimes we don't pay attention to our own people, and our own people are sometimes struggling and suffering on the inside, but they still have to do out and do the job.

WTVR Jacqueline Hernandez

Both Petersburg and Colonial Heights police departments have internal peer support groups, and both also contract with outside licensed professionals who officers can see confidentially.

"It's always great to bring awareness to those that might be struggling and maybe feel they can't reach out," Hernandez said. "We're always here to support whether you're in Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Chesterfield — blue is blue."



