Community events target 15 'hot spots' in Richmond's fight against gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is taking a stand against gun violence with a series of community events this weekend targeting 15 identified "hot spots" across the city.

The initiative brings together police, the NAACP, and neighborhood groups as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The effort kicked off on Friday, with the community joining together on Saturday for the Family and Friends Day event.

Attendees, city leaders, and community partners spent the day remembering those lost to gun violence and discussing healing strategies during tragic situations.

"You could be a responsible gun owner, but we have to start doing more to protect our kids from falling into the traps of this violence," Dawn Barber, Richmond's Director of Justice Services, said. "The tragedy, trauma and impact that the violence makes on the community."

Various city leaders shared remarks emphasizing the importance of unity in addressing gun violence.

