How you can help nearly 5,000 Virginia kids in need of forever home

RICHMOND, Va. -- May marks National Foster Care Month and WTVR CBS 6 is proud to partner with JFS Connecting Hearts to help find forever families for nearly 5,000 children in Virginia in need of a forever home.

“Kids need to be able to go to homes and experience their own cultures,” Denise Wise-David, the Program Manager for Connecting Hearts, said.

Right now the Commonwealth is in great need of foster families willing to step up, particularly for children who might be minorities among their peers.

“We need LGBTQ (foster families) because our children are requesting to go into those homes,” Wise-David said.

This month CBS 6 News will feature in-depth coverage of the foster care realities in Virginia, talking to children who are aging out of the system but still need support and those who sometimes wait years for a family to open their homes and hearts.

If you are interested in becoming a foster family now, or learning more about adoption, visit www.jfsrichmond.org/connecting-hearts . Fill out a form and find answers to your questions on the site. Your family could change a child’s life forever.

