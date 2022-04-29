Where to drop off expired or unused medication on Saturday

Dozens of law enforcement agencies across Virginia are teaming up with the federal government to get unused or expired prescription drugs off the streets.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The nationwide day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Chesterfield Police is adding a second drop-off site this year.

“We want to get unused and expired medications off the street,” said Chesterfield Police Cpl. Matt Rogers. “We don't want it to fall into the wrong hands of children or someone who wants to possibly abuse it. We know it's going to be disposed of properly.”

VCU Pharmacy students are also spearheading efforts to collect unused prescriptions.

“We're just looking for medications that that people need to dispose of — that way it can stay out of the hands of children, and we don't have to put it back into our water system,” said Brandon Acors.

Most pharmacies set out boxes where you can drop off medications.

Do not bring syringes or illegal narcotics for disposal. Medical waste or bulk commercial medications will also not be accepted.

E-cigs and vapes without batteries will be accepted at the Richmond drop-off locations, and those disposing of medications may remain anonymous.

Here are the drop-off locations:

Chesterfield

John Tyler Community College – Chester Campus at 13101 Jefferson Davis Highway

Wegmans at 12501 Stone Village Way

Goochland

Manakin Fire & Rescue Company 1 180 River Road West

Goochland Fire & Rescue Company 5 2710 Fairground Road

Hanover

Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center, 7427 Verdi Lane

Ashland Police Department, 601 England St

Henrico

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave

Henrico County Public Safety Building, 7721 E. Parham Road

Wegmans, 12200 Wegmans Boulevard

Richmond

Arthur Ashe Center 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard

St. Paul’s Baptist Church 700 E. Belt Boulevard

McGuire Veterans Hospital, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23249

Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, 1701 Fairfield Way, Richmond, VA 23223

VCU

Cabell Library 901 Park Avenue

Most local law enforcement agencies are accepting prescription medications at their headquarters. Check in with your local agency for site information.

