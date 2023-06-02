Chesterfield couple serving up free sweets for National Doughnut Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Friday, June 2 marks National Doughnut Day, reserved for lovers of the sweet treat that has been around since before World War I.

The holiday was created by the Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938 to honor members who served doughnuts to soldiers during the war.

Ramzi and Halla Rabah, of Donuts Company on Midlothian Turnpike, are celebrating by offering free donuts and coffee with every purchase.

WTVR Ramzi and Halla Rabah at Donuts Company on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, Va.



They called their style of making yeast donuts "the old-fashioned way" and a labor of love.

“A lot of people just love donuts because they're so fluffy and they're very good. It just makes everybody happy,” Halla said.

The couple and their employees work through the night to create the dozens of different varieties of doughnuts they offer.

Donuts Company will serve their sweet treats until 8 p.m. Friday.



