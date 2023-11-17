National Donor Memorial celebrates 20 years of honoring organ donors, recipients

RICHMOND, Va. -- A life lost - is potentially the start of a new life for someone else.

The gift of life, that is what organ donation can provide.

On Thursday, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) celebrated 20 years of honoring America's organ, eye, and tissue donors and recipients through the National Donor Memorial.

The memorial was the backdrop for the celebration, where the names of donors span from one end to the other.

It is a sacred place for organ donor families and transplant recipients from across the country to reflect on the emotional journey of the donation process.

Like Kristina Armstead who lost her 8-year-old son Joseph, who donated his liver kidneys, and pancreas.

"This wall has been here the entire time we’ve not had our Joseph. So they’ve given us a place to come and be with him. So that is how they support us and help us along this road," Armstead said.

Jan Flanders, a three-time tissue recipient herself, says she has pride in what her late husband has given to others.

"I had no idea he would be able to donate tissue and corneas so I'm forever indebted," Flanders said.

The 10,000-square-foot memorial is located at the UNOS building in Downtown Richmond. If you would like to give the gift of life, you can sign up to be an organ donor by clicking here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!