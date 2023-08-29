Watch Now
National developer plans overhaul of income-based apartment complex in South Richmond

<i>(Charlotte Matherly photo)</i><br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Chippenham Place has 144 units spread across 36 two-story townhome-style structures on 13 acres. <br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 9:51 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 09:51:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A West Coast developer with a focus on income-based housing has expanded its footprint to central Virginia, and its inaugural project aims to revitalize a piece of South Richmond. Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC) is planning a complete renovation of the Chippenham Place Apartments, a 144-unit complex it acquired earlier this summer for $18.1 million, according to city records. “The opportunity for this property came to market, and so we jumped on it because not only does it fit our mission with preserving affordable housing, but we just have a strong opinion of Richmond and other markets in Virginia that it was just a good fit for us,” said Wes McLean, a vice president and regional project partner at LAC

