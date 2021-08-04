Police ID Virginia man killed in motorcycle crash

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 23-year-old man killed in a motorcycle wreck in Fredericksburg Tuesday night.

Fredericksburg Police were called to the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 10 p.m. after someone called 911, officials said.

"Officers responded and located the driver, who was unconscious and in critical condition," Sarah Morris with Fredericksburg Police said. "EMS transported the driver to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight."

Police identified the driver as Nathaniel Beitzel of Spotsylvania County.

No details surrounding what caused the crash were released.