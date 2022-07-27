Former Henrico lacrosse coach charged with online sexual offense

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 44-year-old Glen Allen man who coached the boys’ JV lacrosse team at Glen Allen High School this past season was arrested last month and charged with sexual offense with a minor by computer, a Class 6 felony. Nathan Stanley Poe was arrested on June 24 and arraigned in Henrico County General District Court four days later. He was released on his own recognizance and next will appear Oct. 6 for a preliminary hearing, according to court documents. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.