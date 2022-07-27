Watch Now
Former Henrico lacrosse coach charged with online sexual offense

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, July 27
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 13:29:42-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 44-year-old Glen Allen man who coached the boys’ JV lacrosse team at Glen Allen High School this past season was arrested last month and charged with sexual offense with a minor by computer, a Class 6 felony. Nathan Stanley Poe was arrested on June 24 and arraigned in Henrico County General District Court four days later. He was released on his own recognizance and next will appear Oct. 6 for a preliminary hearing, according to court documents. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

