Watch Now
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

Nate’s Bagels owner buys Scott’s Addition building

Nate Mathews Nate’s Bagels
Richmond BizSense
Nate Mathews started Nate’s Bagels as a pop-up in 2015
Nate Mathews Nate’s Bagels
Posted at 8:12 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 08:12:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The namesake owner of a local bagel shop has spread his holdings into Scott’s Addition. Earlier this month Lauren and Nate Mathews, the latter of whom started Nate’s Bagels in the Fan, bought the building at 1219 Highpoint Ave. in Scott’s Addition for $975,000. Nate Mathews confirmed the deal, however, it’s unclear whether the building would someday become part of Nate’s Bagels’ operations.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.