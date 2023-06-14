Nate’s Bagels owner buys Scott’s Addition building

RICHMOND, Va. -- The namesake owner of a local bagel shop has spread his holdings into Scott’s Addition. Earlier this month Lauren and Nate Mathews, the latter of whom started Nate’s Bagels in the Fan, bought the building at 1219 Highpoint Ave. in Scott’s Addition for $975,000. Nate Mathews confirmed the deal, however, it’s unclear whether the building would someday become part of Nate’s Bagels’ operations.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.