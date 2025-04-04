Remembering Nate Baker: Community mourns loss of Glen Allen native killed in hit-and-run crash

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The Deep Run High School community is in mourning after the tragic death of an alumnus.

Nate Baker, 21, died after being hit by a hit-and-run driver while away at college at the University of South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

WTVR

Police in Columbia, South Carolina say around 2 p.m. that day, Baker was driving his motorcycle into an intersection when he was struck by a pick-up truck.

Police say the driver of that truck fled the scene but was later captured and identified as 24-year-old Rosali Fernandez-Cruz. Columbia police confirmed to media outlets in South Carolina that Fernandez-Cruz was wanted by ICE.

The Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X:

"Yesterday, 21-year-old USC student Nathaniel "Nate" Baker was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a truck driver who fled the scene. The hit & run driver was in our country illegally. Nate should be alive today. @DHSGov

prays for Nate's family, friends and loved ones and will work every day to protect innocent Americans like Nate."

Fernandez-Cruz is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and driving without a license.

Friends tell CBS 6 that Nate's family is in South Carolina, where he was in his junior year at USC working on a business degree.

We reached out to several friends who said the news is too raw right now and they are still processing the tragic loss.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Nate Baker to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube