NASCAR driver Hamlin voices support for reopening Southside Speedway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Days after Chesterfield County issued an RFP for bids to reopen Southside Speedway, a big name in racing has gone public with his interest in bringing the shuttered racetrack back to life.

NASCAR driver and Manchester High graduate Denny Hamlin would like to see Southside Speedway revived and may be willing to help steer the effort under the right conditions.

Hamlin, who once raced at the now-shuttered track as a teenager, said on a Tuesday episode of his podcast that he would be open to running the track and has had discussions about that with county officials.

“I haven’t talked to the state or the county about this for quite a while. It’s been six months or so, at least,” Hamlin said.

