NASCAR driver gives away backpacks to Virginia kids

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Ryan Blaney, 8-year NASCAR veteran, donated backpacks to kids in Richmond at the Chickahominy YMCA on Friday.

"Giving away some backpacks today kind of brought me back to my childhood," said Blaney, "because I was that was like the coolest thing ever was getting a new backpack for the school year really."

The backpacks came stocked with snacks and sports drinks provided by Kroger and BODYARMOR.

"Kids were pumped and then we had a bunch of goodies in them too."

The YMCA gave the kids totes with school supplies, hygiene kits, and a winter coat.

In addition to the backpacks and totes, the YMCA of Greater Richmond was presented with a check for $7,500 to support programs for local youth.

Blaney will be racing on Sunday at the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

