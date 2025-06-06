How proposed budget cuts could significantly change NASA's research, impact Langley Research Center

HAMPTON, Va. — NASA is positioned to lose a quarter of its budget and nearly a third of its workforce under a government proposal seeking to slash federal spending. For NASA Langley Research Center, the proposal includes cutting nearly 700 employees and impacts to research in things like aeronautics, which is research related to air and space flight, and earth science, which includes studying the atmosphere, oceans, land and ice.

"With a leaner budget across all of government, we are all taking a closer look at how we work, where we invest, and how we adjust our methods to accomplish our mission," NASA Administrator Janet E. Petro shared in a message within NASA's FY 2026 Budget Technical Supplement proposal. "With this budget, we aim to shape a Golden Age of innovation and exploration."

The message explained that NASA would emphasize human spaceflight by investing $8 billion to help people explore the moon and Mars.

But, the proposal indicates NASA aeroscience funding would be slashed by more than $40 million and earth science research funding would be cut by $240 million, along with a slew of other cuts.

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) warned that the cuts will undermine vital research and impact the economy.

"Remember Hampton Roads, next to Northern Virginia, has the highest number of both federal employees and government contractors of virtually every place in the country. This is bad policy, it's bad for innovation and it could be a disaster for Hampton Roads," Warner said.

Warner said the cuts could extend to other areas of our community too.

"We send up a lot of rockets from Wallops. A lot of those are not necessarily manned space activity so it doesn't get as much attention, but weather balloons and other experiments. If some of these proposed cuts come to place at Wallops, the kind of innovation and economy that we're trying to build on the Eastern Shore... that's under assault as well," said Warner.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) and Congressman Bobby Scott (D) opposed the cuts as well.

"Why would you hobble NASA programs unless you are trying to advantage Russian and Chinese space programs? These proposed cuts, if the House and Senate pass them, would destroy NASA as we know it, and have a devastating impact on the region’s community and economy. I will fight them tooth and nail,” said Kaine.

"The Trump Administration’s proposed cuts to NASA will seriously hinder the research that helps us better understand our oceans, weather and climate. This work is being done by members of our community in Hampton Roads and would result in hundreds of terminations at NASA Langley in Hampton. As we continue to feel the effects of climate change and sea level rise, losing these researchers at NASA Langley will lessen our ability to manage and adapt to this threat and others,” said Scott.

When WTKR asked Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) about the potential cuts, his spokesperson shared this statement:

“Thanks to Governor Youngkin’s pro-growth policies, Virginia’s economy remains strong and resilient, as recently confirmed by Moody’s, because of the strong defense and national security presence."

NASA did not provide additional information on how it would move forward if the cuts are approved by Congress.

For a link to NASA's FY 2026 President's Budget Request Summary, which includes NASA Administrator Petro's full statement and a breakdown of proposed changes, click here.