3 people treated with Narcan at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after Narcan was administered to three people at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County.

EMS and fire crews responded to the privately-run state prison, which is managed by the GEO Group Sunday morning.

Officials with the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department said one inmate was exposed and two staff were treated out of an abundance of caution because they were possibly exposed.

All three people were back in the facility within a few hours, according to fire officials.

Narcan or naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids like heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.