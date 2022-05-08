Multiple people treated with Narcan at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Watch
Multiple people treated with Narcan after incident at Lawrenceville Correctional Center
Posted at 7:19 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 19:21:15-04

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after an incident at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County Sunday morning.

That incident resulted in Narcan being administered to multiple people, sources told WTVR CBS 6.

EMS and fire crews responded to the state prison, which is managed by the GEO Group.

Officials with the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department said they do not know what the substance is that the individuals were exposed to.

However, those officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
